205 people, including 6 infants from Dhaka were brought to Delhi by a special charter flight operated by Air India early today, amid political upheaval in Bangladesh.

Air India operated the flight at short notice despite reporting infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport on August 6 night.

Meanwhile, a special flight by Air India also brought a total of 190 staff of the India High Commission from Bangladesh today morning. Over 20 still remain in Dhaka.

Air India had earlier cancelled its flights to Dhaka from Delhi amid violent protests in Bangladesh. IndiGo and Vistara had also cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital.

Earlier, bodies of more than 20 leaders of the Awami League and their family members were recovered across the country.

Violence in Satkhira claimed the lives of at least 10 people on Monday as houses and business establishments of Awami League leaders were vandalised and looted, according to The Dhaka Tribune.