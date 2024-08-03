In a significant diplomatic success, 21 Indian fishermen, whose release was facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Colombo, arrived at Chennai airport on the morning of Saturday, August 3.

Earlier, the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, announced the repatriation on the social media platform X, stating, "Returning home! 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated and are on their way to Chennai from Colombo."

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The process of securing their release began on Thursday when the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, along with the Consulate General in Jaffna, managed to obtain freedom for 20 of these fishermen from Sri Lankan custody. "High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna, in cooperation with GoSL authorities, secured the release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being and assured their repatriation within a day," the Indian High Commission posted.

Further efforts by officials from the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna included a visit to the Kayts police station, where they met two of the four fishermen whose boat had capsized following a collision with a Sri Lankan naval vessel. Indian Consul General Sai Murali personally checked on the condition of fishermen Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah, promising them all necessary support.

This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of Indian diplomatic missions to safeguard the welfare of Indian nationals abroad and ensure their swift return to their homeland.