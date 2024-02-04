23 fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy, fishing boats seized
The Sri Lankan Navy on January 4 arrested a total of 23 fishermen and seized their boats while fishing near Delft island in Palk Bay Sea.
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The Sri Lankan Navy on January 4 arrested a total of 23 fishermen and seized their boats while fishing near Delft island in Palk Bay Sea.
The apprehended fishermen have been taken into custody for further probe into the incident.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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