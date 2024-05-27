In response to the ongoing heatwave conditions in the capital, Delhi government-run hospitals have taken proactive measures. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Monday that 26 government hospitals will reserve two beds each specifically for heatstroke patients. Additionally, LNJP Hospital will reserve five beds for such cases.

The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to address the health challenges posed by the intense heatwave gripping the city. Bharadwaj highlighted the importance of ensuring adequate medical care for individuals affected by heat-related illnesses during this period.

The announcement followed a meeting between Bharadwaj and Health department officials, during which they also discussed the recent tragic incident at an east Delhi neonatal hospital where seven newborns lost their lives in a fire.

This proactive step by Delhi government hospitals reflects their commitment to providing timely and effective medical assistance to those impacted by the ongoing heatwave, prioritizing public health and safety during challenging weather conditions.