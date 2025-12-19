26 Indians serving in Russian armed forces killed, seven missing: Government tells Rajya Sabha

At least 26 Indian nationals working with the Russian armed forces have reportedly died, while seven others are missing, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on December 18.



In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that, according to information shared by the Russian side, 202 Indian nationals are believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces. Of them, 119 have been discharged so far, while efforts are underway to secure the early discharge of the remaining 50 individuals, he added.



The minister said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has assisted in the repatriation of mortal remains of 10 deceased Indian nationals, while two others were cremated locally. “DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians reported dead or missing have been shared with Russian authorities to help establish the identity of some of the deceased,” Singh said.



Responding to queries on Indians allegedly forced or illegally recruited into the Russian Army since 2022, the minister said the MEA, along with the Indian Mission in Russia, has been providing assistance for the return of discharged personnel, including facilitation of travel documents and air tickets wherever required.



He added that the Indian Mission in Russia has also been supporting the evacuation of mortal remains. “Once the remains are moved to a safe zone, identification is carried out through DNA matching with next of kin. After conclusive identification, the Indian embassy assists with documentation for local cremation or transportation of the mortal remains to India, in coordination with the families,” Singh said.



The government said it remains continuously engaged with the Russian authorities to ensure the safety, welfare and early discharge of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces. “The matter is being raised at various levels, including during interactions between leaders, ministers and officials of both countries,” the minister said.