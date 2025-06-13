At least 265 people were killed in the deadliest aviation disaster in India after an Air India flight to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on the afternoon of June 12. Of the 242 people on board, only one survived as the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner slammed into a medical college hostel, setting off a massive blaze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on the morning of June 13 to review the situation and is expected to visit the injured at local hospitals.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers — including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens and a Canadian — along with 12 crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed. The sole survivor, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, had been seated in 11A.

The crash occurred during lunchtime, causing more casualties on the ground as the plane tore into the hostel block.

Rescue teams reported temperatures at the site soared to 1,000 degrees Celsius due to the explosion of over 1.25 lakh litres of jet fuel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the fire’s intensity made it “impossible to save anyone.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed the aircraft had issued a Mayday call just before losing contact. A formal investigation is underway, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under international aviation protocols.

Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased.