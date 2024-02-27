The heart of a 28-year-old guy who was certified brain dead in the Srikakulam region of Andhra Pradesh was transplanted into a 41-year-old patient who was receiving medical care at a Tirupati hospital. A "Green Channel" was utilised to transport the heart to the hospital.



In Tirupati, Sri Padmavathi Children's Hospital was treating 41-year-old Sridhar.



Monday night's successful procedure was considered a medical miracle..

The heart was carried from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam using the "Green Channel," and then it was transported to Renigunta by a dedicated aeroplane.



It was delivered in time for the transplant surgery on Monday night, arriving at the Tirupati hospital from Renigunta at about 10:20 p.m.