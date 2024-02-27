28-year-old brain-dead man's heart transplanted into 41-year-old patient
A 28-year-old brain-dead man's heart was successfully transplanted into a 41-year-old patient at Sri Padmavathi Children's Hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The heart was airlifted and transported through a 'Green Channel' for a timely transplant.
The heart of a 28-year-old guy who was certified brain dead in the Srikakulam region of Andhra Pradesh was transplanted into a 41-year-old patient who was receiving medical care at a Tirupati hospital. A "Green Channel" was utilised to transport the heart to the hospital.
In Tirupati, Sri Padmavathi Children's Hospital was treating 41-year-old Sridhar.
Monday night's successful procedure was considered a medical miracle..
The heart was carried from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam using the "Green Channel," and then it was transported to Renigunta by a dedicated aeroplane.
It was delivered in time for the transplant surgery on Monday night, arriving at the Tirupati hospital from Renigunta at about 10:20 p.m.
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