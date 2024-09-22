Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the United States resulted in the return of 297 antiquities, raising the total number of recovered artefacts since 2014 to 640.

Among these, 578 have been returned from the US alone, underlining the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in addressing cultural heritage issues.

Modi's previous visits to the US have similarly facilitated the return of significant artefacts. In 2021, he received 157 items, including a 12th-century bronze Nataraja statue. Following his 2023 visit, an additional 105 antiquities were handed over.

India has also reclaimed artefacts from other countries, with 16 recovered from the UK and 40 from Australia. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural properties. Modi expressed gratitude on social media, acknowledging President Biden and the US government for their role in this cultural restitution.

"Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.