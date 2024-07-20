Three children and an unidentified person were swept away by the Burhi Gandak river in the Birpur area of Bihar on July 20. The heartbreaking incident occurred when the children went to bathe in the river.

Rescue operations quickly commenced after the incident, with a team of local police and divers arriving at the scene.

Despite their swift action, the rescue team was unable to save the children, as too much time had passed. The bodies of three children—Aman, Rakesh, and Dipanchu—have been recovered, while the search for a fourth child, Dilkhus, continues.

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According to reports, the tragedy unfolded in Bhawanandapur Pabda Dhawar, within the jurisdiction of the Birpur police station. The children fell into deep water and were instantly carried away by the current.

Upon recovering and identifying the bodies, the police promptly informed the families of the deceased, who are now engulfed in grief. The atmosphere in the district is heavy with sorrow, as residents come to terms with the loss of young lives.

The police have handed over the bodies to the respective families after completing the necessary formalities. The search for the missing children persists, as police and rescue teams remain dedicated to their efforts.