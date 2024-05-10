A fatal accident on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway on May 10 morning has left three people dead and eight others injured. The incident occurred near the treacherous Bhor Ghat section when a truck traveling towards Pune suffered a brake failure.

According to reports, the out-of-control truck rammed into two vehicles, leaving a trail of mangled wreckage and debris on the expressway. The impact of the collision was so severe that it claimed the lives of three individuals.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Khopoli for treatment. The identities of the deceased and the extent of injuries sustained by the survivors are yet to be ascertained.