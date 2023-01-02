Three women lost their lives in a stampede at a rally of Telugu Desam president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on January 1.

This is the second incident in a span of four days that people lost their lives at a public event held by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.

Naidu, who called the incident "extremely unfortunate," announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the families who lost loved their ones.

In preparation for the state's assembly elections in 2024, Naidu has been holding a series of political meetings across the state.

The incident happened after the public meeting had concluded and Naidu had left the venue for his home.

Following the public meeting, local Telugu Desam Party leaders held a programme to distribute sarees as gifts from Chandrababu Naidu to women in preparation for Sankranti, the harvest festival in two weeks.

"Approximately 4,000 women had gathered to obtain the Chandrababu Sankranti Kanuka. Barricades had been erected to keep queues moving. Dinner packets were being distributed on the other side. "Suddenly, a barricade gave way, and the stampede occurred," an officer told the media.

The Guntur police chief told reporters that the programme had received adequate police protection.

Around 200 police officers and rope parties were deployed, according to an official.

The incident occurred as a result of a barricade collapse at the first counter, and the deputy superintendent of police was on the scene at the time and was able to rescue a few women.

On December 28, eight people, one of whom was a woman, were killed in a near-stampede in the Nellore district during the former Chief Minister's roadshow.

Several people fell into an open canal as Kandukur residents waited for Naidu, who was visiting for a roadshow.

Also read : Andhra Pradesh: 8 feared dead, several injured at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore



