A devastating landslide struck the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand amid heavy rains on August 3 night, claiming three lives, while 16 individuals are still unaccounted for.

The calamity also led to the washing away of several shops near the Gaurikund area.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) tirelessly working to locate and save the missing individuals.

Circle Officer Vimal Rawat reported that the ongoing heavy rainfall and intermittent boulder falls from the hillsides are posing major challenges to the relief and rescue efforts.

Efforts are underway to collect information about the missing people, including some from Nepal, as authorities work tirelessly to reunite families.

The missing individuals have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6), and Vakil (3), according to officials.

As the region faces the threat of further natural calamities, an orange alert has been sounded in Pauri, Tehri, Rudraparayag, and Dehradun by the weather department, warning of heavy rains on August 4.

Additionally, a yellow alert, signifying medium-intensity rainfall, has been issued for Chamoli, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, and Bageshwar.