At least three people were killed and several more were hurt in a stampede that occurred early on Monday during the monthly festival at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Two injured people have been taken to a hospital in Jaipur. Three of the victims were female.

Meanwhile, police have arrived, and they are said to be controlling the crowd.

The stampede occured around 5 am in the morning at the temple's entrance. It is considered auspicious to have Khatu Shyam Ji's darshan on the 11th day of the lunar calendar.

The temple is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Rajasthan and is constantly crowded.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest” expressing his grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, expressed sorrow over the deaths caused by the stampede and wished speedy recovery to those who were hurt.

“The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace”, Gehlot wrote.

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede," he said in a subsequent tweet.