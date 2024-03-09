Engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan's character 'Phunsukh Wangdu' in the film '3 Idiots', has begun a 21-day fast from Tuesday, March 5, according to a media report.

Wangchuk, a prominent figure in highlighting climate change issues in the Himalayas, especially Ladakh, is fasting until the central government fulfils its demand to implement the Sixth Schedule and grant statehood to Ladakh.



Currently, Wangchuk and other locals are residing at Leh's NDS Stadium, enduring nighttime temperatures as low as -16 degrees Celsius.



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In the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Local Hill Council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised a Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

Wangchuk addressed the public, expressing concerns about protecting the mountains from business, mining, and industrial lobbies since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

He acknowledged the government and the BJP's support in this matter.