Seven tourists, including three IIT Varanasi students, were killed and 10 sustained injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on September 25 evening, officials said.

They reported that the incident happened on September 25 around 8:30 p.m. close to Ghiyaghi in the Banjar area. Five visitors perished there and two more passed away from their wounds later in the hospital.

Among the dead were three students from the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Gurdev Sharma, the superintendent of police in Kullu, claimed that six of the dead have been identified as Saurabh, Priyanka Gupta, Kiran, a native of Delhi, Rishab Raj, Anshika Jain, and Aditya from Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Goswami, Kshitija Agarwal, Priyapal, Ishan Gupta from Haryana, driver Ajay Chauhan, Abhinav Singh, Nishtha Badoni from Uttar Pradesh, Rushav from New Delhi, Lakshaya from Rajasthan, and Jai Aggarwal from Madhya Pradesh were among of the injured, according to the DP.

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie streamed a video on Facebook at 12.45 am on September 26, informing people about the accident that occurred in his constituency.

The injured were initially transported to Banjar Hospital, where they were given first aid before being sent for further care to Kullu Regional Hospital, according to the MLA.

The district administration and the villagers were commended by the MLA for Banjar for carrying out the rescue effort despite the darkness.