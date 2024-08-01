A flood in Jaipur's Vishwakarma area resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child, early on August 1 morning. Heavy rainfall caused water to rush into the basement of a house, trapping the victims.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19), and her niece Purvi Saini. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a lengthy rescue operation to recover the bodies.

According to DCP West Amit Kumar, the incident occurred as families were attempting to salvage belongings from their flooded basements. The narrow and deep passage to the basement complicated rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each victim's family, sourced from disaster relief and chief minister's relief funds.

Local authorities have warned residents against staying in basements during heavy rainfall. The victims' bodies have been transported to Kanwatiya Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. All three were reportedly natives of Bihar.

This incident comes amid widespread waterlogging across Jaipur due to intense rainfall that began on Wednesday night. The Jaipur Meteorological Department reported 173 mm of rainfall in the city over 24 hours, the highest in the region.

The deluge has caused significant disruptions, with water accumulating on roads, in residential areas, and even outside Jaipur airport's terminal building. Several schools in the city have declared a holiday in response to the continued rainfall.