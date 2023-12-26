A thick blanket of dense fog descended upon the Delhi-NCR region on the morning of December 26, causing significant disruptions to both air and rail travel.

The India Meteorological Department reported a temperature drop to nearly 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi and predicted that the widespread dense fog would persist across various regions of the country until January 2nd.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory stating that approximately 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed due to the low visibility conditions affecting both arrivals and departures. Additionally, two flights were diverted to manage the situation effectively.

Passengers faced considerable inconvenience and were advised to stay in contact with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.

Rail travel was not spared from the impact of the fog either. Reports indicated that 14 trains within the Northern Zone of the Indian Railways were also affected by the fog, experiencing delays as visibility dropped significantly in areas around Delhi, including landmarks such as India Gate and AIIMS.

Despite the advancements in signaling systems that have reduced the impact of fog on train operations, the sheer density of the fog led to substantial delays ranging from 1:30 to 4:30 hours for 20 trains, as stated by a railway spokesperson.

The occurrence of dense fog in Delhi is a common winter phenomenon, often intensifying from mid-December to mid-January. The city's proximity to the Himalayas and the resulting cold waves contribute to the formation of heavy fogs and haze during this season, leading to lower apparent temperatures due to wind chill.

Travelers in Delhi during this period are experiencing significant delays and are advised to plan accordingly, keeping abreast of the latest travel updates and preparing for potential changes to their schedules.

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