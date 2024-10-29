A mini-bus accident left at least 30 people injured in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, October 29 after the vehicle lost control and skidded off the road, eventually plunging into a ditch. The mishap occurred near the Shiv Mandir in the Farna locality of Salmari, creating a scene of urgency as emergency responders rushed to assist.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure, those injured in the accident have been admitted to the Associated Hospital at the Government Medical College, Udhampur, for treatment. SSP Nagpure confirmed that the police have registered a case and are looking into the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saloni Rai stated that initial investigations indicate brake failure as the cause, which led the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle’s abrupt descent into the ditch.



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