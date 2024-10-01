The Indian government launched 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centers (EDCs) across Northeast India, marking a significant step towards economic growth in the region. The initiative, unveiled at the "Northeast Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024" held at IIM Shillong, aims to empower youth and create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, highlighted the region's double-digit growth across all eight states. He emphasised the government's "Act Fast for North East and Act First for North East" policy as a key driver of this progress.

The project combines infrastructure development with soft interventions, including entrepreneurship awareness and development programs, faculty development initiatives, and innovation competitions. The ambitious plan targets the creation of 900 startups across the Northeast.

State ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram attended the conclave, discussing strategies to harness the region's youth potential. They stressed the importance of upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and preserving traditional crafts while adapting to market demands.

The initiative also includes training for 600 mentors and establishing proper infrastructure at higher educational institutions. Fifty incubatees will receive seed grants of Rs 5 lakhs each to support their ventures.

Under the Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has made significant investments in the region. Over 13.40 lakh candidates have been trained through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana since 2015, with Rs 857.84 crore allocated to Northeastern states.

Other successful programmes include the Jan Shikshan Sansthan initiative, which has skilled 1.24 lakh candidates since 2018, and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, engaging over 43,000 apprentices.