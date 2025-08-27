30 pilgrims killed in landslide on Vaishno Devi yatra route, rescue operations underway

At least 30 people lost their lives after a massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains, struck near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on Tuesday, August 26.

The incident occurred close to Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, a key stop along the pilgrimage route to the revered shrine. According to Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh, several others are feared injured as rescue efforts continue with full deployment of manpower and machinery.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) confirmed the development in a statement on X, saying: “A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di.”

The continuous rainfall and landslide also disrupted railway traffic in the region. Officials said that 18 trains were cancelled after traffic was suspended on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandori due to soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident “extremely tragic” and assured swift relief measures. In a post on X, he said he had spoken with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, adding that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences, describing the event as “deeply distressing.” He directed officials to provide immediate relief to the injured and support to the bereaved families.

“Deeply distressed to know that an unfortunate landslide triggered by incessant rain claimed the lives of devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the bereaved families & I pray that the injured recover quickly,” the LG Office stated on X.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing as authorities work to restore connectivity and ensure safety along the pilgrimage route.