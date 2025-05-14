In a major breakthrough in India’s fight against left-wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that security forces have neutralized 31 Naxalites during a large-scale operation in the Kurraguttalu Hills, situated along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. This marks the most significant anti-Naxal offensive to date.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Home Minister stated, “Achieving a historic breakthrough in the resolve of #NaxalFreeBharat, security forces killed 31 notorious Naxalites in the Kurraguttalu Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism.”

The operation, carried out jointly by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Telangana’s Special Task Force (STF), and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), concluded successfully within 21 days, showcasing a new level of coordination and tactical efficiency among India’s anti-Naxal units.

Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, extending his congratulations to the CRPF, STF, and DRG teams for what he described as a “landmark” achievement in counterinsurgency.

Reiterating the central government’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism, the Home Minister stated that India is on track to become Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed that 31 insurgents were neutralized in the operation, with the identities of 28 individuals already verified.