The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has confirmed that 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations until 15 May 2025 due to the ongoing India-Pakistan border tensions, are now open for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.

The airports, including major ones like Srinagar and Amritsar, were initially closed following the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

This closure was enforced as a precautionary measure after India’s May 7 strikes on terror camps and Pakistan's subsequent shelling along the border. The suspension of flight operations was intended to ensure safety in the region amidst rising military tensions.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma hails PM Modi and Army's "historic" military response

As of today, the closure notice has been lifted, and all 32 airports are now cleared for civil aviation use. Passengers are advised to directly check flight status with airlines and monitor airline websites for the latest updates regarding their flights.

The reopened airports are part of those located in the northern and western regions of India, which were affected by the temporary closure that began on May 9, 2025.

These include airports in Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu, and Srinagar, among others.

For passengers and the aviation sector, this development offers relief and allows for normal flight operations to resume.

However, travellers are still encouraged to stay updated with the airlines for any further changes or adjustments in the flight schedules.