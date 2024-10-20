At least 32 Indian-operated flights received bomb threats on October 20, inviting emergency checks and inspection across various airports in the country amidst extreme chaos.

According to officials, of the flights targetted, only one was diverted for an emergency landing. Rest of the flights which faced delays were checked after landing at their destinations.

A Vistara flight, UK 17, from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt in Germany, where a security check was conducted before it proceeded to London after two hours.

Officials informed that most bomb hoaxes were received after the flights had landed at their destinations.

The aviation industry faced a nightmare as several Indian carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air, received numerous bomb threats. Some messages were found written in the lavatories, while others were sent via social media and email - all were hoaxes.

Amid the situation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of airlines in New Delhi on October 20.

The Director General of BCAS, Zulfiquar Hasan, assured during the meeting that all mandated protocols were being followed and that Indian skies are secure, adding, "Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear and in fact, fly even more."

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry plans to implement strict measures to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators on the no-fly list.

Over 70 domestic and international flights reported security alerts, prompting Delhi Police to reach out to social media platforms like X for assistance in identifying the culprits behind these disturbing messages.