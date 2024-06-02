In the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as 33 poll personnel fell victim to heat-related conditions amidst scorching temperatures on June 1. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa confirmed the distressing toll, stating that the casualties included home guards, sanitation workers, and other poll staff. Additionally, one voter was reported to have succumbed to the heat at a polling booth in the Sikandarpur area of the Ballia parliamentary constituency.

Rinwa announced that the next of kin of the deceased poll personnel would be compensated with Rs 15 lakh each. The fatalities occurred during polling for 13 constituencies in the state, including Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC), conducted on June 1.

Reports indicate that Uttar Pradesh experienced temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius on polling day.