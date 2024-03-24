Mumbai court has remanded 35 Somali pirates, captured by the Indian Navy to 10 days of police custody on Sunday. The pirates were nabbed by the Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata after a 40-hour-long operation that commenced on March 15.

The Indian Navy's official statement revealed that INS Kolkata successfully cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender on March 16. This operation ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel without any injuries.

During the 40-hour rescue operation, INS Kolkata intercepted the under-attack pirate ship, Ruen, which was sailing approximately 2600 km from the shores of the Indian Coast. Through calibrated actions, the Indian warship forced the pirate ship to halt.

To support the rescue operation and take full control of the distressed vessel, INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs airdropped by C-17 aircraft were deployed.

Prior to this, the Indian Navy had informed about the ongoing rescue operation aimed at evacuating crew members aboard a distressed vessel. The ex-MV Ruen, commandeered by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, resurfaced as a pirate vessel, posing a threat to merchant shipping in the high seas. Responding promptly to the threat, an Indian Navy warship engaged the pirate vessel on March 15.