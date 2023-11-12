At least 36 workers are feared to be trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after the under-construction structure collapsed on Saturday night.

The National and State Disaster Response Fund (NDRF & SDRF) teams and police personnel have been rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are currently underway in the tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway.

Vertical drilling machines are being arranged to cut through the debris, and oxygen pipes have been sent inside. As per the current estimate by the officials, it may take 2–3 days to evacuate the workers.

Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point.

"According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely. Police force, NDRF and SDRF team are present at the spot. Till now no casualty has been reported. We will soon rescue all the people safely," he said.

Commander of SDRF Manikant Mishra said the personnel are carrying out relief and rescue work on war footing in coordination with other rescue units.

All the workers are reported to be safe, according to officials.