Kolkata is on high alert as the city braces for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march organized by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, a student group demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The protest is in response to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Kolkata, with heightened security measures in place around Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat. A three-layered security setup includes barricades at 19 critical points, drones, and robocops for surveillance, and additional forces such as Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs).

The Kolkata Police have arrested four individuals for allegedly plotting to incite large-scale violence during the protest. These arrests follow concerns about potential disruptions and threats of violence. Barricades have been fortified with oil to prevent protesters from climbing over them, and anti-riot vehicles, including water cannons and tear gas shells, are on standby.

The police have labeled the protest march as "illegal" due to the absence of an official permission request. The Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj's demands include capital punishment for the accused in the doctor’s case and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.