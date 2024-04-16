Several individuals are feared missing after a tragic incident unfolded in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar. According to officials, a boat capsized on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from rescue teams.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations. The precise number of individuals missing remains unclear at this point.

The incident occurred amidst incessant rains that have lashed the region over the past few days. These downpours have caused water levels to rise significantly in various water bodies, including the Jhelum river.

As rescue efforts intensify, authorities are working diligently to locate and assist any individuals affected by the tragedy. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by adverse weather conditions, especially in areas prone to flooding or water-related mishaps.

The swift response from rescue teams underscores the urgency of the situation and the commitment of authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.