As many as four people were killed and 25 were injured in a fire incident after a chemical factory in Thane's Dombivli exploded on May 23. The incident occurred when a boiler inside the factory exploded, causing extensive damage to the surrounding area.

The explosion at the Amudan Chemical Company led to three blasts, as reported by witnesses. The fire quickly spread to nearby buildings, including a car showroom. The impact of the blasts shattered windows in nearby houses, causing additional damage and injuries. A distress call was made around 1:40 PM.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that at least eight people have been rescued from the site. He stated, "The incident of a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. Eight people involved in this incident have been rescued. Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the collector and they are reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called." Fadnavis also expressed his hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Approximately 15 fire engines have been deployed to combat the blaze. Officials estimate that it will take over four hours to fully extinguish the fire. Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), are on-site to assist with rescue operations and control the situation.

The explosion has caused extensive damage to several vehicles and houses in the vicinity. Preliminary reports indicate that at least seven additional people are injured and several others are feared trapped inside the factory. The workers on the day shift were inside the facility when the explosion occurred, and efforts are ongoing to rescue any remaining individuals.

Dr. Nikhil Patil, involved in the rescue efforts, stated, "We are waiting for more people to be rescued. The workers on the day shift were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. It is unknown how many people are stuck inside."