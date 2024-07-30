Four people have died and several others are feared trapped after massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad district early July 30 morning. The disaster occurred amid ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, pledging full support from the central government. Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased, with Rs 50,000 to be given to the injured.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with 250 personnel from various emergency services deployed to the affected area in Chooralmala. Two Air Force helicopters have been dispatched to assist in the efforts. An additional team from the National Disaster Response Force is en route to the site.

Chief Minister Vijayan assured that all possible rescue operations are being coordinated. The government systems have been working in a unified manner since the incident occurred. Ministers will reach Wayanad to lead the activities, he stated.

Health Minister Veena George reported that a district-level control room has been established, with emergency health service numbers made available. Local hospitals are on alert and prepared to receive patients.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in parliament, expressed his anguish over the disaster. He urged UDF workers to assist in rescue and relief efforts.