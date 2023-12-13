In a massive security breach in Lok Sabha on December 13 after two people jumped into the chamber from the public gallery in the afternoon and opened canisters emitting a yellow gas, 4 out of 6 persons involved in the incident have been arrested. Two persons are reportedly stated to be absconding.



The Rajya Sabha's Opposition today demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the Lok Sabha. The incident was caught on camera, showing members trying to apprehend intruders named Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D as they moved from desk to desk.

Both Houses adjourned shortly after. Outside the Parliament, 42-year-old Neelam and 25-year-old Amol Shinde were detained by local police near Transport Bhavan in New Delhi, where they were seen protesting with yellow smoke.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that the incident is under thorough investigation. He confirmed that the intruders were apprehended and their materials were seized. He further added that the two individuals protesting outside the Parliament building were also detained.

Congress Leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, recounted the incident, stating that two young men jumped from the gallery and threw an object that emitted gas. They were caught by MPs and removed by security personnel. The House was adjourned until 2 pm.

Chowdhury referred to the incident as a security breach, especially significant as it coincided with the death anniversary of those who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.