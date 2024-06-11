Four American instructors from Iowa College sustained injuries after being attacked in a stabbing incident in a public park while on a visit to their partner university in China.

The instructors from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa were at a public park on June 10 with a faculty member of their partner institution when the “serious incident” took place, school President Jonathan Brand stated to the college community.

“We have been in contact with all four instructors and are assisting them during this time”, he said.

The school spokesperson said that the stabbing incident happened in Jilin City and the partner school is Beihua University.



According to a spokesperson, the US State Department is made aware of a stabbing incident in China and is currently monitoring the situation.

However, no students were participating in the program, according to the school.