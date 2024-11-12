A large mound of soil collapsed, in Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh, on November 12. leading to the deaths of four women and injuries to several others. The women were collecting mud to plaster their homes in Mohanpura village when the mound suddenly gave way, burying many of them under the debris.

According to officials, a total of nine women were rescued from the site, with four confirmed dead at the district hospital. District Magistrate Medha Roopam provided an update, confirming that the rescue operation was swiftly carried out using JCBs and excavators, which helped ensure that the affected area was thoroughly searched. She also noted that the likelihood of anyone else being trapped was minimal. The area where the incident occurred was part of an ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

"We will take action against anyone found negligent in this incident. It is reported that the women had come to gather soil for their homes, and we will be speaking to the survivors to understand the circumstances better," Roopam stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the tragedy and instructed local authorities to ensure the injured were immediately transported to hospitals for treatment. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Also read: Assam government introduces mobile medical units to bring healthcare to remote tea gardens