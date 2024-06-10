Four YouTubers were killed and four others seriously injured in a head-on collision in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on June 9. The deceased, identified as Salman, Shahrukh, Lucky, and Shahnawaz, were known for their content on YouTube's Round 2 World channel. The group was returning home after celebrating a birthday when their Maruti Suzuki Ertiga collided with a Mahindra Bolero traveling in the opposite direction near Manota bridge under Hasanpur police station area.

The victims were en route from Gajraula to Bulandshahr for work when the accident occurred. The high-speed collision resulted in a large crowd gathering at the scene. The four injured occupants of the Bolero were taken to Community Health Center (CHC) Gajraula Hospital, where the YouTubers were declared dead upon arrival.

Hasanpur Circle Officer (CO) Deep Kumar Pant confirmed the details, stating, "The accident took place near Manota bridge when two cars traveling at high speed collided. Four youths died on the spot, while four youths in the other car were seriously injured." He added that the deceased were close friends who regularly made videos on YouTube.

The Amroha Police Department posted updates on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the accident and providing details about the victims and the ongoing investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Amroha for postmortem examination, and their families have been notified. Senior officers have inspected the accident scene, and the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment.