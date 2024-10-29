A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal Tuesday morning at 9:22 am IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 16.1 kilometres beneath the ocean floor, with its epicentre located approximately 400 kilometres off India's eastern coastline at coordinates 12.27°N, 87.87°E.

No tsunami warnings were issued following the earthquake, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from nearby coastal regions.

The Bay of Bengal region regularly experiences minor to moderate seismic activity due to its location near the intersection of major tectonic plates.