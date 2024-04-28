Bay of Bengal on April 28 was shattered as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 18:36:11 IST. The National Center for Seismology reported the seismic event.

According to the data released by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centered at a latitude of 16.90 and longitude of 91.96, with a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. The precise location of the quake places it in the vast expanse of the Bay of Bengal, away from densely populated areas, mitigating the risk of significant damage or casualties.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.