With the introduction of 5G services in some selected cities, 43 per cent of people willing to switch to 5G are not willing to pay anything more than the current tariff for 3G or 4G services, said a report on October 14.

The said report was prepared based on the survey conducted by Local Circles, where, it received over 29,000 responses from mobile service consumers located in 318 districts of India.

While responding to a question asked during the survey, around 43 per cent of respondents stated that they were not willing to pay anything more than the current tariff for 3G/4G services.

Meanwhile, another 43 per cent of respondents indicated a willingness to pay up to 10 per cent more tariff.

''Out of 10,019 respondents, just 10 per cent indicated a willingness to pay 10-25 per cent more tariff and another 2 per cent showed a willingness to pay between 25-50 per cent more tariff.

Notably, depending on the area and connectivity in India, 5G services are expected to support speeds of 300 Mbps or more.

Cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Siliguri, Gurugram, and Hyderabad have been identified by the telecom company like Reliance Jio and Airtel for the first phase of launch.

The report further revealed that around 5 per cent of mobile subscribers surveyed are ready to move to 5G in 2022. On the other hand, around 20 per cent of people said they already have a 5G device, while another 4 per cent are likely to get one this year.