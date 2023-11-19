4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Sea, no casualties reported
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the Andaman Sea. The latest reports confirm no casualties.
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4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Sea, no casualties reported
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 19 evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7.36 pm today at a depth of 120 Km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS said in a post on X.
Earlier on November 16 , an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS.
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