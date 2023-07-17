A 45-year-old man was brutally killed by his nephew over a debt of Rs 90,000 dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The deceased identified as Vivek Sharma, whose body parts were found chopped into six pieces and buried in pits in polythene bags.

The horrible act was revealed after the victim's body was found in a pit not far from the Gopikrishna Sagar dam in the Guna district along with his motorbike.



As per the police, Sharma had left his house on July 12 to collect Rs 90,000 from the accused, identified as Mohit, who is a medical representative.

Mohit allegedly mixed drugs in Vivek's tea, which left him unconscious, and chopped his uncle's body into six pieces using a knife.

After committing the crime, the accused dug three pits near the Gopikrishna Sagar dam and buried the body parts wrapped in plastic bags, and fled the spot.

When Sharma didn't return to his house, his family members approached the police and lodged a missing case following which the police launched an investigation and sent a search team to trace him.

Later, when Mohit was questioned by the police, he allegedly tried to lie to the police. However, he finally admitted his crime and showed the scene and the police found the body parts of the victim.

His family members identified the deceased with his ring and handcuffs.

The residence where the crime was committed was assigned by the government to Mohit's sister and his brother-in-law.