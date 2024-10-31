The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak has been awarded to 463 personnel from various states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces, and Central Police Organizations in recognition of their exemplary service for the year 2024.

This prestigious medal aims to acknowledge outstanding contributions in key areas such as special operations, investigations, intelligence, and forensic science, thereby promoting high professional standards and enhancing the morale of awardees.

Launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak serves to motivate police personnel across the nation.

Instituted by a Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated February 1, 2024, the medal is conferred upon members of police forces, security organisations, intelligence units, and forensic scientists for excellence in operations and investigations.

This initiative merges several previous awards, including the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal and the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, into the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak.

Announced annually on October 31 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the medal represents a commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of those serving in critical roles across the country.