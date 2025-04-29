The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of 48 out of 87 tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley following fresh intelligence inputs pointing to potential terror threats. The move comes in the wake of the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

According to security sources, intercepted communications confirm that sleeper cells in the region have been reactivated and directed to carry out further attacks. Intelligence assessments warn of imminent targeted killings and a larger-scale strike, which could be retaliation for the demolition of properties linked to active militants post the Pahalgam attack.

In light of the threats, the administration has significantly ramped up security across the region. Anti-fidayeen units from the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) have been deployed to safeguard high-footfall tourist zones such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and the Dal Lake area. Troop movements and patrols have increased visibly in vulnerable pockets across the valley.

The terror strike on April 22 involved Pakistan-based operatives who opened fire on unsuspecting visitors in Baisaran Valley, a picturesque tourist hub near Pahalgam. The incident triggered mass panic and led to an abrupt departure of tourists from the valley. Authorities noted that the latest warnings came just as tourism was showing signs of revival.

In a sweeping counter-terror operation launched across the Union Territory, security forces have conducted coordinated raids, detained hundreds of individuals suspected of terror links, and intensified surveillance efforts. The crackdown includes the demolition of hideouts and residential structures used by known terrorists, as part of a broader zero-tolerance policy.

Tourism officials have urged visitors to follow official advisories strictly, as the government continues its efforts to stabilise the situation while restoring confidence in the safety of the region.