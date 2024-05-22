5 individuals were arrested in connection with the recent vandalisation incident at the Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dipak Sarkar revealed the identities of those arrested as Shambhu Das, Debashish Sarkar, Shambhu Mahato, Samuel Baidya, and Rajiv.

According to DCP Sarkar's statement to ANI, the arrests were made following a specific complaint lodged by the Ramakrishna Mission. "As per the complaint of the Ramakrishna Mission, we have lodged a specific case. During the investigation, we arrested 5 people yesterday - Shambhu Das, Debashish Sarkar, Shambhu Mahato, Samuel Baidya, and Rajiv. They are being forwarded to the concerned court with a prayer for a 7-day remand," DCP Dipak Sarkar told ANI.

The incident involved alleged hooligans led by Pradeep Roy, who reportedly attacked the Ramakrishna Mission ashram at Sevoke Road. DCP Sarkar mentioned that the suspects threatened and snatched articles like mobile phones and damaged the CCTV cameras on the premises before leaving.

Further investigation revealed a pending civil case related to a land dispute. "During the investigation, the police found a pending civil case regarding this land. There is a land dispute case and the main accused, as per the complaint Pradeep Roy, made a civil suit in court that this property belongs to him as per the Hindu succession act and he got status quo on this land," explained DCP Sarkar.

Security measures have been heightened in the area to prevent further incidents. "We have placed security guards to avoid any untoward incidents. We have now introduced a police picket there. We are discussing with the Ramakrishna authorities regarding the matter... As per law, we are going to take steps," added DCP Sarkar.

The arrests and ongoing investigations come amid tensions following remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the issue, criticized the state government for allegedly threatening these socio-religious organizations to cater to their political interests.