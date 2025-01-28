At least five people have been confirmed dead and more than 40 others feared trapped following a devastating incident during the Nirvana Laddu Festival of Lord Adinath in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred when a wooden platform in the Manastambha complex, located in the densely crowded Baraut tehsil area, suddenly collapsed.

The platform, which had been overcrowded with devotees participating in a religious ceremony, gave way, sending people falling from a height of around 75 feet. Local residents rushed to the scene to help, pulling victims from the debris and transporting them to nearby hospitals.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal confirmed that five fatalities had been reported, while more than 40 others sustained injuries. “The injured have been swiftly moved to hospitals in Baraut town, and rescue operations are ongoing,” she stated.

Eyewitness Rajan Jain recalled hearing a loud crash before witnessing the collapse, with people, including women and children, falling from the platform. "We immediately used whatever transport was available to rush the injured to medical facilities," Jain explained.

According to Baghpat Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, around 25 individuals have been injured, with four in critical condition. Among the injured are six police officers. Community members have played an essential role in aiding rescue efforts, assisting emergency teams as they work to clear the wreckage and reach those still trapped.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep concern over the tragedy, directing officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure that the injured receive proper medical care. He also conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery to all those affected.



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