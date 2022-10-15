Union Minister Amit Shah's resident in Delhi was visited by a snake on October 13. According to the report, the reptile visitor was a five-foot-long checkered keelback, which is commonly known as an Asiatic water snake.

The creature was spotted by security personnel and was rescued by Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organisation working towards animal protection.

The reptile was sighted near Shah's security guards' room, and it was taken away by a team of two members of the NGO.

"On Thursday morning, security personnel were shocked to stumble upon a checkered keelback snake on the premises of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's bungalow in New Delhi.

On spotting the reptile near the guard room, they immediately alerted Wildlife SOS on its 24x7 helpline number, 9871963535. Geared with rescue equipment, a two-member rescue team rushed to the snake's aid. Meanwhile, the snake had made its way inside a gap between the wooden panels around the guard room," Wildlife SOS said.

The checkered keelback is mainly found in bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and ponds, as well as drains, agricultural land, and wells. The Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972's Schedule II provides protection for the species.