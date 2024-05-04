Five soldiers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were injured after terrorists opened fire on a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 4.

One of the five injured is reportedly critical. The injured troops were immediately airlifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

The attack took place at Sanai village, in Surankote, following which the Indian Army’s reinforcement teams and police rushed to the spot to ascertain the details. A massive search and cordon operation in the area by local Rashtriya Rifles unit is under way, according to the officials.

The vehicles were secured inside the airbase in the general area near Shahsitar, reports further suggested.

Investigation into the case is under way and further details are awaited.