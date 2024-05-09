Dhananjay Mohan, Chief Conservator of Forest with an additional charge of Head of Forest Force (HoFF) in Uttarakhand, provided updates on the forest fires raging in the state. He confirmed that while the situation is now under control, the fires have claimed five lives and impacted 1300 hectares of forest area.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan stated, "The situation of forest fire is currently under control. Forest department personnel are reaching on time at the accident spot. So far 388 cases have been registered in forest fires and 60 cases have been named. 5 people have lost their lives out of them 4 were from Nepal and working in Almora. The other deceased is an aged woman who lost her life in Pauri."

Mohan highlighted ongoing challenges, noting that forest fires still occur in the Garhwal division and affect parts of Almora. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence related to forest fires, leading to major action against 17 personnel with 10 suspensions.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preventive measures and preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. He directed secretaries to take district-wise responsibility to halt forest fires, with 10 Forest Department personnel already suspended for negligence.

The Chief Minister stressed public cooperation in preventing forest fires, urging strict actions against those involved in setting fires. Four individuals were arrested for allegedly setting fire in the Gangolihat range forest in Pithoragarh district.

The Supreme Court also expressed concern, stating that reliance solely on cloud seeding for rain was not sufficient to combat fires. Given the gravity of the situation, the government was urged to take preventive measures.

The Uttarakhand government reported 398 man-made forest fires since November 2023, leading to criminal cases and active measures to mitigate further damage and prevent future incidents.