50,000 skilled Indian workers to gain opportunities in Japan under new HR pact

India and Japan jointly announced a major Human Resource Exchange initiative aimed at facilitating the movement of 500,000 people between the two countries over the next five years. As part of the agreement, 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers will be offered employment opportunities in Japan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The agreement was unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan for the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, where he held high-level talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that the program leverages the complementary strengths of both economies. While Japan faces shortages of skilled personnel in key sectors, India possesses a vast pool of workers capable of filling those gaps. Misri also noted that the initiative will foster collaboration in research, innovation, and commercial ventures, adding a new dimension to bilateral ties.

The program is designed to strengthen cultural and educational links, including initiatives to promote Japanese language education in India. The MEA described the initiative as a “forward-looking investment” aimed at enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations.

At a joint press briefing, PM Modi highlighted that the exchange would cover various sectors over the next five years and stressed that such programs reinforce the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan.

This human resource agreement complements a series of other bilateral pacts encompassing space, defence, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, underscoring the multi-dimensional approach in which India and Japan are deepening cooperation, not only at the governmental level but also through societal and talent exchanges.