A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremor was recorded at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 19.52°N and longitude 88.55°E.

Despite the magnitude, no tsunami warning has been issued, and there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any aftershocks or secondary effects.

Seismologists emphasise that while deep-focus earthquakes like this one are less likely to cause surface damage, they can still be felt in coastal regions.