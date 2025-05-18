The Centre has named 51 members to be part of the seven delegations travelling to world capitals to put forth India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The list includes political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines.

The delegations led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. Of the 51 political leaders, 31 are part of the ruling NDA, while the remaining 20 are from the non-NDA parties.

“One mission. One message. One Bharat. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon engage key nations under #OperationSindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The delegations include former Union Ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, M J Akbar, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, Salman Khurshid, S S Ahluwalia, who are not members of parliament at present.

Group 1, led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Three more BJP MPs--Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma are part of the group. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu and Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be part of the group.

Group 2, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad will be going to certain European countries, including to United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and others. BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, along with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress' Amar Singh, former Minister of state for External Affairs MJ Akbar will be part of this group.

Group 3 is led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Janata Dal (United)'s

National Working President. The nine member group will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore. BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, along with Trinamool Congress's Yusuf Pathan, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar are part of the group.

Group 4 will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who will be visiting United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, along with Opposition members including Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer, BJD's Sasmit Patra, and Sujan Chinoy will be part of the group.

Group 5 is led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor, with them slated to go to United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad will be accompanied along with former Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Group 6, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be going to a second group of European countries, such as Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, National Conference's Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal will be accompanied by Manjeev S Puri, and Jawed Ashraf.

Group 7, led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will be representing India's stand in Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Ruddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, V Muraleedharan along with Congress' Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former permanent representative of India to UN, Syed Akbaruddin will be putting forth India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.