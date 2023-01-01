According to sources, 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid during random sampling at airports across the country, accounting for only 0.94 percent of all samples collected so far.

"A total of 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 during 2 per cent random sampling, at airports across the country, out of 5,666 samples collected so far. "That's only 0.94 percent," according to sources.

This comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the country will begin 2 per cent random Covid testing of international travellers arriving at Indian airports.

In light of the recent increase in Covid-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Covid-19 mock drill. The mock drill was designed to assess Covid-19 readiness in terms of resources, protocol, and personnel.

Because of reports of an increase in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities in all states and union territories is being reviewed in case of another wave.

Earlier on December 27, the Indian government announced that beginning December 24, international passengers arriving at airports will be randomly tested for Coronavirus.

Also read : Little chance of remarkable Covid outbreak in India: Expert



